Thessaloniki prosecutor opens inquiry into anti-vaxx priest 

A prosecutor in Thessaloniki has opened an investigation into a priest who is allegedly advising church goers not to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The inquiry opened after a local news website reported on the priest.

Citing local parishioners and residents, the story reports that the priest is refusing to abide by the required health measures, such as wearing a mask and maintaining distances, and is dividing the faithful among those who are vaccinated and those who are not.

The prosecutor will examine whether his actions constitute incitement to disobedience.

Crime Vaccine Church
