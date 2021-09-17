Thessaloniki prosecutor opens inquiry into anti-vaxx priest 

A prosecutor in Thessaloniki has opened an investigation into a priest who is allegedly advising church goers not to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The inquiry opened after a local news website reported on the priest.

Citing local parishioners and residents, the story reports that the priest is refusing to abide by the required health measures, such as wearing a mask and maintaining distances, and is dividing the faithful among those who are vaccinated and those who are not.

The prosecutor will examine whether his actions constitute incitement to disobedience.