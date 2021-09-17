Elpidophoros: No religious exemptions from Covid-19 vaccines

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and the Holy Eparchial Synod clarified on Thursday that there is no religious exemption from any vaccine, including the one against Covid-19.

“Although some may be exempt from the vaccination for clear medical reasons, there is no exemption in the Orthodox Church for Her faithful from any vaccination for religious reasons, including the coronavirus vaccine,” the the Holy Eparchial Synod said in a statement after a regular meeting via video conference.

“For this reason, letters of exemption for the vaccination against the coronavirus for religious purposes issued by priests of the Archdiocese of America have no validity, and furthermore, no clergy are to issue such religious exemption letters for any reason,” it added.

The hierarchs unanimously affirmed that the Church “not only permits vaccinations against diseases but … encourages the faithful, after medical tests and approbations, to be vaccinated with the approved vaccines against SARS-CoV-2.”