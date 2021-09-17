NEWS

Elpidophoros: No religious exemptions from Covid-19 vaccines

elpidophoros-no-religious-exemptions-from-covid-19-vaccines

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and the Holy Eparchial Synod clarified on Thursday that there is no religious exemption from any vaccine, including the one against Covid-19.

“Although some may be exempt from the vaccination for clear medical reasons, there is no exemption in the Orthodox Church for Her faithful from any vaccination for religious reasons, including the coronavirus vaccine,” the the Holy Eparchial Synod said in a statement after a regular meeting via video conference. 

“For this reason, letters of exemption for the vaccination against the coronavirus for religious purposes issued by priests of the Archdiocese of America have no validity, and furthermore, no clergy are to issue such religious exemption letters for any reason,” it added. 

The hierarchs unanimously affirmed that the Church “not only permits vaccinations against diseases but … encourages the faithful, after medical tests and approbations, to be vaccinated with the approved vaccines against SARS-CoV-2.”

Church Religion US Coronavirus Vaccine
READ MORE
[Mark Lennihan/AP]
NEWS

St. Nicholas in New York to hold service for first time in 20 years

us-urges-turkey-to-reopen-halki-seminary
NEWS

US urges Turkey to reopen Halki seminary

deputy-secretary-of-state-meets-ecumenical-patriarch-in-istanbul
NEWS

Deputy Secretary of State meets Ecumenical Patriarch in Istanbul

[SOOC]
NEWS

Vartholomeos: ‘Completely irrational’ to be afraid of Covid vaccine

[InTime News]
NEWS

Church must urge flock to take vaccine, PM tells Ieronymos

[File photo]
NEWS

Arrival of Holy Fire from Jerusalem to be ‘modest’ affair this year