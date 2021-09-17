NEWS

Mitsotakis, Draghi meet on sidelines of EUMED 9

mitsotakis-draghi-meet-on-sidelines-of-eumed-9
[InTime News]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the EUMED 9 summit in Athens on Friday.

The two sides affirmed the excellent state of relations between the two countries and discussed prospects of deepening cooperation on bilateral as well as regional level, government sources said.

According to the same sources, they also discussed climate change, the progress of vaccinations against Covid-19 and developments in the Mediterranean, including migration.

The one-day gathering brings together the leaders of Greece, Cyprus, Spain, France, Italy and Malta, and recent additions Slovenia and Croatia. Portugal is sending its foreign minister, while the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will also attend the summit.

 

Politics
READ MORE
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the 8th MED7 Mediterranean countries summit in Athens, Friday. [Reuters]
NEWS

Nine EU Mediterranean countries hold summit in Greece

[Intime News]
NEWS

PM says climate crisis a fight ‘we don’t have the right to lose’

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during a debate at the parliament in Tirana, Albania, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. [Franc Zhurda/AP]
NEWS

Albania votes in its first female dominated government

euromed-9-summit-gets-under-way-friday
NEWS

EuroMed 9 summit gets under way Friday

mrb-poll-shows-11-9-lead-for-nd
NEWS

MRB poll shows 11.9% lead for ND

prosecutor-probing-provenance-of-children-s-name-list
NEWS

Prosecutor probing provenance of children’s name list