Mitsotakis, Draghi meet on sidelines of EUMED 9

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the EUMED 9 summit in Athens on Friday.

The two sides affirmed the excellent state of relations between the two countries and discussed prospects of deepening cooperation on bilateral as well as regional level, government sources said.

According to the same sources, they also discussed climate change, the progress of vaccinations against Covid-19 and developments in the Mediterranean, including migration.

The one-day gathering brings together the leaders of Greece, Cyprus, Spain, France, Italy and Malta, and recent additions Slovenia and Croatia. Portugal is sending its foreign minister, while the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will also attend the summit.