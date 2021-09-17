euromed-9-summit-gets-under-way-friday

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Athens Friday to attend the proceedings of a summit of Mediterranean and Southern European Union member-states, Greek government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said Thursday.

The EU Med or EuroMed 7, initially an alliance of Greece, Cyprus, France, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain, will also include Slovenia and Croatia at today’s summit. The summit will focus on issues affecting the Eastern Mediterranean, the climate crisis, civil protection and developments in Afghanistan.

Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italy’s Mario Draghi, Malta’s Robert Abela, Slovenia’s Janez Jansa and Croatia’s Andrej Plenkovic.

Portuguese Premier Antonio Costa will not attend as his country is holding municipal and regional elections. The event will be held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.