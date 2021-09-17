NEWS

Data protection body to review posting of kindergarten children’s names online

[InTime News]

Greece’s Data Protection Authority has announced it has launched a review into the online publication of a list of names of migrant children and a teacher at an Athens kindergarten earlier this week on the MeaCulpa.gr website.

The decision comes a day after a prosecutor ordered an investigation into the publication of the list, which was included in a report entitled “The shocking list of kindergarten pupils in Athens.” 

The post was controversially retweeted by New Democracy MP and ex-journalist Konstantinos Bogdanos.

In the wake of a public outcry, Bogdanos said on Wednesday that retweeting the story, which has now been deleted, was a “mistake.” He also denied claims that he owns the site which published the story.

During a press briefing on Thursday, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said that similar mistakes “will not be tolerated” in the future.

[Kathimerini.gr/Loukas Velidakis]
