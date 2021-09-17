Minimum height restriction for coast guards ‘unconstitutional,’ court rules

The 1.65m minimum height restriction for women wishing to become coast guards is unconstitutional and contrary to European Union law, Greece’s supreme administrative court has said.

The Council of State was ruling in a case taken by a woman who was deemed ineligible for entry to a military school to train as a coast guard as she fell short of the 1.65 m minimum requirement by 2 cm.

Under a 2007 ministerial decision, male coast guard hopefuls must be at least 1.70 m in height and their female counterparts 1.65 m.

Judges ruled that the minimum requirements discriminated against potential female candidates in the sense of excluding them to a much greater extent than their male counterparts.

