education-ministry-announces-covid-19-guidelines-for-universities

University staff and students wishing to attend on-site lectures must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, show proof of recovery in the last six months or undergo twice weekly testing, the Education Ministry announced on Friday.

Unvaccinated students and faculty members will have to pay for the rapid or PCR tests which have to be taken up to 48 hours prior to visiting campus, the ministry said.

The measures will go into effect on October 1.

According to ministry figures, more than 73 percent of enrolled students have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, more than 91 percent of academic staff and more than 87 percent of administrative staff are fully immunized against the virus.