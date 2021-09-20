NEWS

Body of woman recovered from sea near Paleo Faliro

The remains of an unknown woman were recovered from the sea at noon on Monday by a coast guard vessel, about one nautical mile from Flivos Park in Paleo Faliro, southern Athens.

The deceased had black hair, was about 40-50 years old, about 1.70-1.80 meters in height and had a scar on her abdomen.

The woman was wearing black shorts and a black blouse, as well as a gold chain, a black watch and a silver earring, when she died.

The body was taken to Tzaneio Hospital, where an autopsy will be conducted.

(ANA-MPA)

