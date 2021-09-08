NEWS

Mikis Theodorakis heads to final resting place

mikis-theodorakis-heads-to-final-resting-place
[InTime News]

The body of revered Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis was heading to its final resting place on the island of Crete on Wednesday after lying in state at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral for three days.

Theodorakis, who died last Thursday at the age of 96 in his home in Athens, will be buried beside his brother and father in his village, Galatas, in Hania, on Thursday.

Thousands of mourners of all ages laid flowers and sang his songs over the three days that his casket was on public display in the chapel of Agios Eleftherios beside the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral, while hundreds defied the wet weather to give him a last send-off on Wednesday afternoon.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou delivered a brief eulogy during a memorial service held in the main church, describing the late composer, whose music and life were defined by Greece’s recent history and its struggle for democracy, as a “teacher and a paradigm.”

His music, she said, was “a call to a call to rise above the personal and commune with others; a code that transcended circumstances, standing for resistance, hope, camaraderie and collective struggles.”

Death
READ MORE
People line up to pay their respects to deceased Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis who lies in state for three days at the chapel of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, Greece, September 7, 2021. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
NEWS

Scuffles as crowds line up to pay respects to Theodorakis

[kathimerini.gr]
NEWS

Public gathers outside Athens cathedral to pay respects to Theodorakis

theodorakis-death-a-great-loss-for-all-who-love-his-country-says-irish-president
NEWS

Theodorakis’ death a ‘great loss for all who love his country,’ says Irish president

greek-american-rapper-dies-in-car-crash
NEWS

Greek-American rapper dies in car crash

preeminent-composer-mikis-theodorakis-dies-comments-and-reactions
NEWS

Preeminent composer Mikis Theodorakis dies: Comments and reactions 

renowned-composer-mikis-theodorakis-dies
NEWS

Renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis dies