Woman’s body found off Athens’ southern coast

The body of a woman was found floating off the southern coast of Athens, in the suburb of Palio Faliro, early Friday morning.

The Coast Guard retrieved the body and sent it to Tzanio Hospital for a forensic examination to determine the cause of death. 

The woman had white hair, approximate height of 1.65 meters and was in her mid-seventies. She wore a black blouse and a blue trousers while a sleeveless black jacket, a pair of sunglasses, a pouch containing 25 euros and a pair of black shoes were found floating nearby.

