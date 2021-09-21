one-man-injured-in-car-ambulance-collision-on-national-highway

One man was injured late Monday night in a road accident involving a a car and an ambulance on the Athens-Lamia national highway, in central Greece.

The accident occurred near Lamia, when an ambulance coming from Athens turned left at the traffic lights to enter the city. A southbound car moving in the opposite direction of the highway smashed into the ambulance and tumbled off the road.

According to the local press, the driver was injured by the smashed windshield and was transferred to Lamia’s hospital, along with the two other passengers, his wife and their three-year-old girl, who were not hurt.

There were no reports of injuries among the ambulance crew. Lamia’s highway traffic division is investigating the incident.