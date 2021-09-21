temperatures-to-plunge-below-seasonal-average-this-week

Temperatures will start falling sharply in Greece as of Tuesday, dropping as much as 9 degrees Celcius below the average for this time of year by Thursday, according to the National Observatory of Athens weather service Meteo.

Warm weather will continue on Tuesday in central and southern parts of the country but temperatures will start dropping in the north.

Cold masses of air now above central Europe will start pushing southward on Wednesday and affect central and northern parts of the country, while the change in temperatures will expand to most of the country on Thursday.

Temperatures will start rising again as of Friday, remaining, however, below average for the season in eastern parts of the country, while heat will return at the weekend.