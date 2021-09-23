vaccination-certificates-being-probed-at-thessaloniki-hospital

A Thessaloniki prosecutor on Thursday ordered an investigation into Covid-19 vaccination certificates presented by staff at the northern port city’s Papanikolaou general hospital so they could keep their jobs after a measure making inoculation against the coronavirus mandatory for all health workers went into effect at the start of the month.

The probe was ordered in the wake of reports in local media indicating that the hospital’s management was looking into around 20 staff members after they claimed they got the vaccine at a health center in western Thessaloniki at the same time as vaccinations were being carried out at the Papanikolaou hospital where they work.

The media reports also suggested that some of the health workers under scrutiny are staunch anti-vaxxers who have aired their positions publicly on several occasions.