Gov’t issues data on street demos
A total of 83 street demonstrations have been staged so far this month, according to data made available by Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos on Friday.
He said police authorities shut down traffic only on 16 occasions in line with criteria set by legislation introduced by the conservative government last year.
The new regulations were heralded at the time as an attempt to regulate demonstrations which the government said caused frequent disruptions to the public and affected commerce.