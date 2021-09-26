NEWS

Delta flight lands at Athens airport; reported malfunction a false alarm

[File photo]

Delta Air Lines flight 148 from Atlanta has landed safely at Athens International Airport.

According to an airport spokeswoman, there had been an indication of a fault in the plane’s braking system, but this turned out to be a false alarm.

The plane, carrying 248 passengers, landed at 10:56 a.m. local time (0756 GMT) without any assistance in the form of special foam, as had been reported in some media. Everyone on the plane is OK. 

