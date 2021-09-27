greek-pm-to-meet-macron-in-paris

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to Paris Monday where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and inaugurate the exhibition “Paris-Athens: The Birth of Modern Greece, 1675-1919.”

Held on the bicentenary of the Greek War of Independence from the Ottoman Empire, the exhibition traces the cultural, diplomatic and artistic ties between Greece and France in the 19th century and shows how the rediscovery of Greek antiquity changed the European view of Greece.

The two leaders will then have a working dinner at the Elysee Palace.