J&J one-shot vaccines to start on Monday in Greece

The one-shot coronavirus vaccination developed by US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will start being administered in Greece next Monday, the general secretary for primary healthcare told Monday’s public briefing on the course of the pandemic.

Marios Themistokelous said Greece is expecting to receive the first batch of 33,600 doses of the vaccine within the next few days after J&J began sending the 55 million doses it has agreed to deliver to the European Union by the end of June.

He also said that the vaccination window for people aged 55-59 on the government’s emvolio.gov.gr website is expected to open on April 21 and for the 50-54 age group on April 24.

In the meantime, people with serious health conditions in the 18-59 age group will be able to start registering for an appointment by Friday at the earliest or next Monday at the latest, while educators will be added to list on April 21.

According to Themistokelous, Greek health authorities had administered 2.21 million coronavirus vaccines by midday Monday, with 743,000 people having received both doses of the existing vaccines and 428,000 people having received just the first dose. As a total of the population, 7% are considered fully immunized.