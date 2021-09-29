police-question-mother-over-wandering-baby

Police and social services in Larissa, central Greece, were questioning on Wednesday the mother of a 13-month-old baby that was found crawling in the middle of a street late at night.

According to local media, the child was spotted crawling in the middle of a relatively busy road in a residential suburb about a kilometer from the center of the town of Elassona by a 26-year-old Red Cross volunteer driving back home from a night out with friends shortly after midnight.

“A truck was coming down the road behind me; I could see its headlights,” Eleni Ganatsiou told Onlarissa.gr, explaining how she stopped her car and scooped the child up off the road.

The little girl appears to have been completely unharmed by her ordeal and is currently in the custody of social services as the incident is investigated