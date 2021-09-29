more-violent-incidents-outside-thessaloniki-vocational-school

Riot police used tear gas to repel groups of far-right elements who attacked people who had gathered for an antifascist rally in Thessaloniki on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred before the commencement of the rally, which was scheduled for 6.30 p.m.

The attack by the far-right elements took place on Terpsithea Square, a few meters away from Stavroupoli vocational high school, which in the morning was overrun by far-right youths, who hurled petrol bombs, flares and rocks at a rival gathering organized by left-wing university student groups against government education reforms.

One schoolgirl, a member of the school’s student council, said that she was attacked by masked men. She said the people who entered the school beat her and forcibly removed her from the building.

It is unclear whether those who used the school to attack others where pupils of the school or outsiders who managed to gain entry.

The clashes at the school began on Tuesday. The youth front of Golden Dawn, which the courts last year condemned as a criminal organization, on Tuesday congratulated the far-right elements involved in the incidents.