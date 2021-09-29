police-fire-tear-gas-as-fresh-violence-breaks-out-outside-thessaloniki-school

Police in Thessaloniki in northern Greece on Wednesday fired teargas to disperse a group of alleged far-right supporters after they attacked a protest rally held outside a vocational high school (EPAL) in the western suburb of Stavroupoli.

Members of the police’s riot division intervened after dozens of teenagers – most of whom had their features hidden by masks, hoods and crash helmets – threw glass bottles and stones from inside the school against the demonstrators. Video footage showed some of the teenagers giving Nazi salutes.

It was not clear if the attackers were also pupils at the EPAL.

The demonstrators were protesting against a violent attack by far-right activists during a rally staged in the same area on the previous day. Tuesday’s rally was held in solidarity with students who were assaulted last week while passing out flyers with anti-fascist content. Golden Dawn’s Youth Front on Tuesday issued a statement congratulating the perpetrators of the attack.