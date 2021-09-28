First 10 suspect social media accounts, websites being probed for false Covid information

Electronic crime fighters in the Greek police on Tuesday submitted two case files to an Athens prosecutor containing the details of four websites, four Facebook profiles and two Twitter accounts that are suspected of being used to spreading false information about the coronavirus and encouraging defiance against health safety rules.

The prosecutor has ordered an investigation into their activities, as experts continue to track down wrongdoers after receiving orders from Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos last week to crack down on the dissemination of false information about the pandemic and the measures to stem its impact.

The crackdown also seeks to root out individuals and professionals profiting from vaccine hesitancy and denial by offering false safeguards against the consequences of violating public health safety laws.

Lawyers encouraging citizens to challenge doctors and educators enforcing these laws are also in the Electronic Crimes Division’s crosshairs.