Platform for booster shots opens for over 60s, healthcare staff

A platform for booking apointments for a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine opened on Thursday for people over 60 and healthcare-sector staff who have completed their vaccination at least six months earlier.

A booster shot is considered advisable for these groups as the number of protective antibodies against coronavirus starts to wane after six months, especially for older age groups, while those working in the healthcare system have higher exposure to the virus, the government has said.

The third dose has already been made available to vulnerable groups, such as immunosuppressed individuals or those living in care homes. While the booster shot is not obligatory, it is strongly recommended for better protection.

The list of those eligible for a third dose will be regularly updated as the six-month period since completing vaccination elapses for more individuals.

All those vaccinated with either the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines will now receive a Pfizer vaccine as their third dose. For individuals that were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, experts are awaiting for recommendations.

The side effects of the third dose are similar to those of the first and second dose and generally considered milder.

[ANA-MPA]