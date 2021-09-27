vaccination-committee-agrees-on-pfizer-for-booster-shot

Greece will use the Pfizer mRNA vaccine as a booster shot, the chair of the Greek National Vaccination Committee announced on Monday.

Maria Theodoridou said that citizens who received the Astra Zeneca vaccine in the first vaccination phase will be given the Pfizer vaccine as a booster.

A decision on what booster would be administered to people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the first time round would be taken in the coming days, she said.

The roll-out of booster vaccines had already begun among immunosuppressed citizens and would soon be made available to people in nursing homes, citizens over 60 and healthcare workers, she said.