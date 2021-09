Prescriptions for this year’s influenza shots will start on October 1, the head of Greece’s Naitonal Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, said on Monday.

Vulnerable segments of the Greek population should do it, she said, explaining that one need not wait between shots of the coronavirus, flu or other vaccine.

The fact that the flu levels were low in previous years, especially last year, does not mean the public should ignore, she added.

[ANA-MPA]