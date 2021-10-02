arkoumaneas-steps-down-as-eody-chief

Panagiotis Arkoumaneas is stepping down as president of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

In a Facebook post Saturday, two years after his appointment, Arkoumaneas announced that he had submitted his resignation to Health Minister Thanos Plevris. He also attached a copy of his resignation letter.

There was no official comment on Arkoumaneas’ departure or on who will replace him.

Ministry sources quoted by Kathimerini said that Plevris accepted Arkoumaneas’ resignation, while thanking him for his “precious contribution” to EODY and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In his post, Arkoumaneas thanked the government for entrusting him with steering EODY. He also thanked staff and scientific experts at the organization, while wishing them success in their mission.

He did not cite the reason behind his resignation.