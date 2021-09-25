rules-for-dentist-visits-clarified-again

The Hellenic Dental Federation has issued clarifications regarding new rules governing dentist visits introduced by the Health Ministry.

The federation specified in which cases patients are required to have undergone a rapid test first and which they are not.

Accordingly, vaccinated patients are not required to undergo tests.

Patient escorts should be vaccinated or have a rapid test within 48 hours of the visit.

Unvaccinated patients must present a negative rapid test undertaken within 48 hours prior to the visit.

Schoolchildren must present the same negative self-test result which they are required to present to attend school.