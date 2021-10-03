police-detain-14-for-attack-on-party-youth

The Hellenic Police have detained 14 individuals connected to an attack on members of the Greek Communist Party’s youth party wing on Sunday in Thessaloniki.

The attack, which according to information from the police was perpetrated by a group of roughly 20 people, took place around noon at Thessaloniki’s Eleftheria Square where approximately five members of the youth wing were giving out pamphlets.

Several the youth wing members were injured, with two being given first aid on site and a third, who suffered a head injury, being taken to hospital. [ANA-MPA]