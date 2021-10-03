Coronavirus: 1,165 new cases, 31 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 1,165 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 31 deaths. The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reveals that 332 patients are currently intubated in Greece’s ICUs.

The new cases were identified from 150,507 tests, a positivity rate of 0.77%. Five of the positive cases involved testing conducted upon arrival to foreign visitors.

The new number of coronavirus cases bring the total number of cases in Greece to 661,308. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic reached 14,920.

Out of the 1,165 new cases, 224 were reported in Attica, Greece’s most populous region, and 195 in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.