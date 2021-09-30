Gov’t plans slimmed-down Covid expert committee: reports

The government is understood to be planning changes to the structure and functioning of expert committee on the coronavirus.

According to reports, the new committee will have seven members, instead of 33, as is currently the case.

The seven experts will monitor the course of the pandemic and meet less frequently. The committee will continue to advise the government and will intervene to impose measures when necessary.

The new structure will consist of medical doctors of different specializations.

The government is understood to have made the decision given the availability of vaccines and because of the announcement that there will be no further lockdowns.

The changes are expected to be announced in the coming days.