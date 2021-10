Greek authorities announced 2,125 new cases of coronavirus and 36 fatalities in the past 24 hours on Monday.

The positivity rate from 74,425 tests conducted in the 24 hours up to the latest bulletin came to 2.8%.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 663,433 with 14,956 dead.

EODY said a total of 342 patients remain intubated in intensive care units.