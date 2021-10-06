gov-t-to-ease-restrictions-on-vaccinated-people

Greek authorities are on Wednesday expected to further ease Covid-19 restrictions on fully vaccinated people.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris will announce the new measures at a press conference at 3 p.m. following a meeting with the government’s Covid-19 health committee.

Speaking on Open TV, the conservative minister appeared to rule out extra “punitive,” as he put it, rules for unvaccinated individuals.

“Our enemy is not the unvaccinated people but the coronavirus,” Plevris said.

An estimated 6.18 million people have been inoculated against the virus in Greece, or 57.6 percent of the total population, according to latest data.

Authorities announced 2,876 new SARS-CoV-2 infections on Tuesday from 2,125 on Monday, raising the number of total infections to 666,517.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said 34 patients died from Covid-19 which brought the overall fatalities to 14,991.

A total of 334 patients remain intubated in intensive care units from 342 the day before, EODY said.