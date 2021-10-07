NEWS

Prison administration agrees to restrict phone access for ex-Golden Dawn official

[InTime News]

The administration of Domokos Prison has agreed on Thursday to limit the calls of Ilias Kasidiaris, an imprisoned former senior member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group, after calls to do so by Greece’s general secretary for anti-crime policy, Sofia Nikolaou.

The prison administration has decided to monitor and limit Kasidiaris’ phone calls to persons authorized to visit him in prison or communicate with him via Skype, that is close family members and his lawyers.

The administration revealed that if any kind of irregular activity is noticed, that is communication with unauthorized persons or even discussions with authorized persons on topics that are not personal or familial, communications will be immediately interrupted.

The decision comes after a series of videos were posted on social media with Kasidiaris commenting on various issues, including vaccinations against Covid-19.

