top-court-prosecutor-orders-inquiry-over-acts-of-violence-by-pro-nazi-groups

Supreme Court Prosecutor Vasilios Pliotas ordered on Wednesday an inquiry into the violence perpetrated by neo-Nazi groups that were recently witnessed in Thessaloniki and Athens.

The inquiey will seek to ascertain whether more serious crimes were committed, including running a criminal organization.

Pliotas is essentially asking investigators to broaden the scope and depth of their work to avoid a repeat of the violence perpetrated by neo-Nazi Golden Dawn.

Kathimerini understands that the inquiry did not include regions other than Athens and Thessaloniki at this stage, as it would be premature to order inquiries where no violence has been perpetrated. However, the Pliotas inquiry essentially places all prosecutor’s offices on full alert and ready for a wider investigation should more acts of violence transpire, in a similar vein to the prosecution of Golden Dawn.