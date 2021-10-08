Police to conduct checks for compliance with new rules for restaurants, bars

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said it will conduct checks over the next two weeks on compliance by individuals and businesses with the new rules for restaurants and bars that allow them to have standing customers and music if they are Covid-free (only allow fully vaccinated customers).

The checks, starting this Saturday, will focus on vaccination certificates, as well as identity checks on those entering indoor establishments, in accordance with the changes that take effect from 9 to 23 October 2021.

The operation will be conducted nationwide with the collaboration of ELAS, the National Transparency Authority, the Labor Inspection Authority and municipal authorities.