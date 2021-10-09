further-easing-of-restrictions-comes-into-effect

Bars, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to operate their indoor areas at full capacity as of Saturday, with those who are fully vaccinated or have a certificate proving they have recently recovered from the coronavirus able to enter those venues without needing to maintain social distancing.

In restaurants, the measure will only apply to venues that have designated as Covid-free — that is, where only fully vaccinated customers are allowed.

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said it will conduct spot checks over the next two weeks when the measures will be applied, starting this Saturday, on compliance by individuals and businesses.

Officers will be checking vaccination certificates, as well as the identities of those entering indoor establishments.

The checks will be conducted nationwide with the collaboration of ELAS, the National Transparency Authority, the Labor Inspection Authority and municipal authorities.

Other measures that come into effect on Saturday is the end of strict limits on movement in areas with high viral load.

The over-night curfews and bans in music imposed in regions that turned “red” on the epidemiological map of Greece are scrapped and citizens in these areas, vaccinated or not, will only need to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.