NEWS

Greek under-21 Euro 2023 qualifier called off after 10 players found with Covid

greek-under-21-euro-2023-qualifier-called-off-after-10-players-found-with-covid
[InTime News file photo]

A international Euro 2023 qualifier between the Greek national under-21 side and Cyprus scheduled for Tuesday was postponed on Monday, after 13 cases of Covid-19 were detected on the Greek side.

Tests in Cyprus showed that 10 players and three members of the technical team are infected with the virus.

The Hellenic Football Federation, which requested the postponement, said it hopes to fly the team home on Tuesday. [AMNA]

READ MORE
[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Arta: Former policeman (64) shoots relative dead

[InTime News]
NEWS

Bad weather spell to continue on Tuesday

vaccinated-teenagers-can-now-avail-of-free-50gb-data-package
NEWS

Vaccinated teenagers can now avail of free 50GB data package

An offshore drilling rig in the waters off the Cyprus coastal city of Limassol [AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File]
NEWS

Scientists urge speedy switch to renewables in Middle East

stournaras-those-who-see-a-rise-in-interest-rates-are-in-a-hurry
ECONOMY

Stournaras: Those who see a rise in interest rates ‘are in a hurry’

tsiodras-says-people-have-stopped-listening-to-health-experts
NEWS

Tsiodras says people have stopped listening to health experts