Greek under-21 Euro 2023 qualifier called off after 10 players found with Covid
A international Euro 2023 qualifier between the Greek national under-21 side and Cyprus scheduled for Tuesday was postponed on Monday, after 13 cases of Covid-19 were detected on the Greek side.
Tests in Cyprus showed that 10 players and three members of the technical team are infected with the virus.
The Hellenic Football Federation, which requested the postponement, said it hopes to fly the team home on Tuesday. [AMNA]