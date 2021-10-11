NEWS

Tsiodras says people have stopped listening to health experts

tsiodras-says-people-have-stopped-listening-to-health-experts

Infectious disease expert and government adviser Sotiris Tsiodras has warned of a surge of the coronavirus pandemic in areas with low vaccination coverage, while lamenting that people have stopped listening to the experts.

Speaking at a special event to honor the Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale, Nicholas Christakis, at the University of Athens, Tsiodras backed his concerns citing warnings from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) about an expected outbreak of the pandemic in areas with low vaccination coverage.

He reiterated that the higher the vaccination coverage, the lower the number of deaths and illnesses.

He said that Greece did well with the pandemic, because, as he said “in the first waves, we listened to the experts, we were careful, we complied with the rules of protection and we did not listen to unscientific and critical views.”

Covid-19 Health
READ MORE
double-masking-advised-in-greece-as-delta-surges
NEWS

Double-masking advised in Greece as Delta surges

[SOOC / Menelaos Michalatos]
NEWS

Online platform for booster shots opens for those with underlying health conditions and over 50s

High school students sit inside a class room at Glyfada, suburb west of Athens, Monday. Home tests have been distributed to teachers and students aged 16-18, as authorities reopened high schools for students in the final three grades on Monday.[Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
NEWS

Kerameus: Parents must be convinced about vaccines

georgiadis-rules-out-new-lockdown
NEWS

Georgiadis rules out new lockdown

inquiry-into-thessaloniki-professor-s-social-media-post-on-hardalias
NEWS

Inquiry into Thessaloniki professor’s social media post on Hardalias

[Prime Minister’s Office/Via InTime News]
DIASPORA

Greek-American congressman meets with PM in Athens