tsiodras-says-people-have-stopped-listening-to-health-experts

Infectious disease expert and government adviser Sotiris Tsiodras has warned of a surge of the coronavirus pandemic in areas with low vaccination coverage, while lamenting that people have stopped listening to the experts.

Speaking at a special event to honor the Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale, Nicholas Christakis, at the University of Athens, Tsiodras backed his concerns citing warnings from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) about an expected outbreak of the pandemic in areas with low vaccination coverage.

He reiterated that the higher the vaccination coverage, the lower the number of deaths and illnesses.

He said that Greece did well with the pandemic, because, as he said “in the first waves, we listened to the experts, we were careful, we complied with the rules of protection and we did not listen to unscientific and critical views.”