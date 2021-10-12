NEWS

Volos man arrested for slashing tyres of 36 cars

volos-man-arrested-for-slashing-tyres-of-36-cars

A 60-year-old man was arrested in the city of Volos in the Magnesia regional unit, on Tuesday for slashing the tyres of 36 parked cars overnight.

The incident happen on Iolkou Street, north of the city’s peripheral roadthat leads to Mount Pelio. The man used a knife to cut into both tyres on the outer side of the cars. The motive of his actions was not clear.

The suspect is expected to face charges of damaging foreign property and violating laws on weapons when he appears before a prosecutor on Wednesday.

Crime
READ MORE
27-people-referred-to-trial-over-deadly-mati-blaze
NEWS

27 people referred to trial over deadly Mati blaze

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Arta: Former policeman, 64, shoots relative dead

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Flasher in Crete to face prosecutor

one-left-injured-in-kifisia-shooting
NEWS

One left injured in Kifisia shooting

[Hellenic Police]
NEWS

Hermes milestone seized in police operation

[AMNA]
NEWS

Convicted robber escapes from Nikaia Hospital