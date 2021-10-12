volos-man-arrested-for-slashing-tyres-of-36-cars

A 60-year-old man was arrested in the city of Volos in the Magnesia regional unit, on Tuesday for slashing the tyres of 36 parked cars overnight.

The incident happen on Iolkou Street, north of the city’s peripheral roadthat leads to Mount Pelio. The man used a knife to cut into both tyres on the outer side of the cars. The motive of his actions was not clear.

The suspect is expected to face charges of damaging foreign property and violating laws on weapons when he appears before a prosecutor on Wednesday.