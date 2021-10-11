flasher-in-crete-to-face-prosecutor

A flasher who exposed himself to a young woman in the city of Aghios Nikolaos, Crete, is expected to appear before a prosecutor on Monday, police sources said.

The woman told the authorities she was standing at the common area of an apartment building with her child on Saturday when she saw the man standing nearby, with his pants down and his genitals exposed.

She informed the police about the inident and the man, a doctor, was arersted on the same day.

The suspect is known to the police for similar incidents in the past.