University professor tells court abuse allegations are ‘orchestrated’

A university professor who is on trial accused of sexually abusing three of his former students told a court in Thessaloniki on Tuesday that the charges against him are false allegations that were “orchestrated” by professors in the Department of Obstetrics at the International Hellenic University in order to harm him professionally and socially.

According to the indictment, the alleged abuse occurred in 2015-16 in his private practice, where the complainants went for free gynecological examinations, following his own open invitation.