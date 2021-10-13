sharp-upsurge-recorded-in-new-coronavirus-cases

Health authorities announced 3,065 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, a steep rise from the 2,383 new cases reported the day before. The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reveals that there were 32 deaths and that 336 patients remain intubated in Greece’s ICUs.

These new cases bring the total number of recorded coronavirus cases in the country to 682,394. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic also rose to 15,210. Of the 336 intubated patients, 292 have not been fully vaccinated while 44 (13.1%) are fully vaccinated. Six out of the 3,065 new cases were identified by testing at border crossings into Greece.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry sources told Skai TV Tuesday that Greece’s coronavirus referral hospitals will no longer dedicate the lion’s share of their resources to treating Covid-19 patients at the expense of people with other illnesses.