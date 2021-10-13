NEWS

Turkey says it will do ‘what is necessary’ after Syria attacks, criticizes Russia, US

turkey-says-it-will-do-what-is-necessary-after-syria-attacks-criticizes-russia-us

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would “do what is necessary for its security” and said the United States and Russia bore responsibility over cross-border attacks by Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack that Ankara blamed on the US-backed YPG that killed two Turkish police officers was “the final straw” and that Turkey was determined to eliminate threats originating in north Syria.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Cavusoglu said the United States and Russia had not kept their promises to ensure the YPG withdraw from the Syrian border area and that US condemnations of attacks on Turkey were insincere as Washington was arming the YPG. [Reuters]

Turkey US Security
READ MORE
turkey-seeks-to-buy-40-f-16-fighters-upgrade-80-more
NEWS

Turkey seeks to buy 40 F-16 fighters, upgrade 80 more

expert-calls-for-greater-us-role-in-deterring-turkey
CYPRUS

Expert calls for greater US role in deterring Turkey

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Tuesday. [Reuters]
NEWS

Blinken: Biden to raise issue of Turkey’s East Med activities during meeting with Erdogan

advocacy-groups-seek-to-block-launch-of-turksat-5b-satellite
DIASPORA

Advocacy groups seek to block launch of Turksat 5B satellite

us-calls-on-russia-turkey-uae-to-halt-libya-intervention
NEWS

US calls on Russia, Turkey, UAE to halt Libya intervention

NEWS

Turkey says sent Cypriot vessel away from its continental shelf