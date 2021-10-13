lectures-in-thessaloniki-science-faculty-suspended-after-covid-inspectors-threatened

Lectures in the science faculty of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki will be suspended on Thursday after Covid health inspectors were obstructed and theatened in the performance of their duties.

Since Monday, groups of people claiming to be students have blocked the entrance to the faculty building.

These groups verbally insulted and threatened the health inspectors, according to a statement from the faculty.

Students also made their way into the building without presenting the required vaccination certificates.

On Wednesday, the faculty dean said he was suspending teaching on Thursday, appealing for support so that the required health checks could take place at the building.