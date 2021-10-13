NEWS

Lectures in Thessaloniki science faculty suspended after Covid inspectors threatened

lectures-in-thessaloniki-science-faculty-suspended-after-covid-inspectors-threatened
[InTime News, file photo]

Lectures in the science faculty of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki will be suspended on Thursday after Covid health inspectors were obstructed and theatened in the performance of their duties.

Since Monday, groups of people claiming to be students have blocked the entrance to the faculty building.

These groups verbally insulted and threatened the health inspectors, according to a statement from the faculty.

Students also made their way into the building without presenting the required vaccination certificates.

On Wednesday, the faculty dean said he was suspending teaching on Thursday, appealing for support so that the required health checks could take place at the building.

READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Teachers’ strike against evaluation declared illegal and abusive

Babis Anagnostopoulos
NEWS

Investigation into murder of Caroline Crouch officially concludes

NEWS

Police launch investigation after 8-year-old raped on Rhodes

[Intime News]
NEWS

New wet weather system to reach Greece Wednesday night

temporary-driving-license-mulled-for-17-year-olds
NEWS

Temporary driving license mulled for 17-year-olds

[Reuters/Marko Djurica]
NEWS

Health authorities announce 2,338 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths