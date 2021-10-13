changes-proposed-to-driving-test-include-new-temporary-license-for-17-year-olds

A planned reform of the current process required to obtain a driving license was announced by the Ministry of Transportation on Wednesday, including a new temporary license for 17-year-old drivers.

Specifically, the planned revisions include lowering the age requirement for theoretical and practical driving education to 17, with candidates who fulfil the required hours of driver’s education able to participate in both theoretical and practical driving license examinations.

Those who succeed in their examinations will be able to acquire a temporary driving license that will allow them to drive with a guardian until they reach the age of 18, at which point they will be provided with a full driving license.

The new framework proposed by the ministry also includes measures to increase the transparency and integrity of the examination process.

Specifically, the new framework calls for the use of a portable high-definition camera recorder capable of filming across 360 degrees with an integrated microphone and a detachable memory card that will film the entire practical driving test. The camera must clearly record the whole of the car’s interior and everyone participating in the driving test. The footage will be stored on the memory card and its storage and use will comply with the GDPR.