Health authorities announce 2,338 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced on Wednesday that 2,338 new coronavirus cases had been identified and that there have been a further 31 deaths. They also reported that 343 patients remain intubated in Greece’s ICUs.

The new cases on Wednesday bring the total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 684,706. There have also been a total of 15,241 deaths during the same period.

10 of the new 2,338 cases were identified at border crossings into Greece.