NEWS

Stormy weather system spreading east

stormy-weather-system-spreading-east
[InTime News]

Greece’s civil defense mechanism is in full activation mode as a wet weather system dubbed Ballos by the National Weather Service (EMY) starting spreading east after coming in from the west on Wednesday night. 

The 112 emergency hotline sent out messages on Wednesday night to residents in Corfu, Kefalonia, Epirus and other western parts of the mainland and the Peloponnese, warning them about the possibility of flooding and advising against any unnecessary movement outdoors.

Authorities on the Ionian islands and parts of the western mailand decided to keep schools closed on Thursday.

The stormy weather reached the capital in the early hours of Thursday, bringing thunder, lightning and showers, and causing fluctuations in the power supply, as well as some flooding in West Attica.

In an emergency bulletin on Wednesday, meanwhile, EMY warned of gale-force winds at sea, which are expected to reach speeds as high as 9 Beaufort in the southern Aegean by Friday.

It also said that Ballos will be pushing temperatures down to more seasonal levels across the country, possibly bringing snow to the highlands of Epirus and Macedonia. 

Weather
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

New wet weather system to reach Greece Wednesday night

athena-weather-front-brings-relentless-rain
NEWS

Athena weather front brings relentless rain

ballos-takes-cue-from-athena-to-bring-more-storms
WEATHER

Ballos takes cue from Athena to bring more storms

[InTime News]
NEWS

Bad weather spell to continue on Tuesday

[AP]
NEWS

Fire-hit Greek island races to fix damage before next storm

Flood waters after heavy rain in Evia, Greece, 10 October 2021. Inhabitants of the villages in North Evia faced floods as a result of the heavy rain that fell overnight. [Giorgos Vitsaras/EPA]
NEWS

Fire-ravaged Greek island of Evia hit by floods, mudslides