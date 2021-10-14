stormy-weather-system-spreading-east

Greece’s civil defense mechanism is in full activation mode as a wet weather system dubbed Ballos by the National Weather Service (EMY) starting spreading east after coming in from the west on Wednesday night.

The 112 emergency hotline sent out messages on Wednesday night to residents in Corfu, Kefalonia, Epirus and other western parts of the mainland and the Peloponnese, warning them about the possibility of flooding and advising against any unnecessary movement outdoors.

Authorities on the Ionian islands and parts of the western mailand decided to keep schools closed on Thursday.

The stormy weather reached the capital in the early hours of Thursday, bringing thunder, lightning and showers, and causing fluctuations in the power supply, as well as some flooding in West Attica.

In an emergency bulletin on Wednesday, meanwhile, EMY warned of gale-force winds at sea, which are expected to reach speeds as high as 9 Beaufort in the southern Aegean by Friday.

It also said that Ballos will be pushing temperatures down to more seasonal levels across the country, possibly bringing snow to the highlands of Epirus and Macedonia.