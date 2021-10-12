NEWS

Athena weather front brings relentless rain

The Athena weather system continued to impact Greece with heavy rainfall and powerful storms for a sixth straight day Monday. More specifically it swept through Macedonia and Thrace in the north, Ilia, the Aegean and Crete in the south, and Aitoloakarnania, eastern Thessaly in central Greece.

Rainfall was particularly intense in the region of ​​Pilion in ​​Zagora, which often has high levels of precipitation. Tellingly, within 72 hours, from Thursday afternoon until Sunday, 700 mm of rain fell, almost twice the volume in Athens in one year.

More than 200 homes as well as roads were damaged by weekend flooding on the island of Evia, according to authorities yesterday. Most of the areas impacted by the rains were left unprotected after the devastating summer wildfires. 

Cleaning crews were in a race against time to clear riverbed blockages before the arrival later this week of more wet weather.

