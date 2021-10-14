Greece, US to sign extension of Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is in Washington on Thursday for the third round of the US-Greek Strategic Dialogue, while he is also expected to sign the second Protocol of Amendment of the Greek-US Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) with his American counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Statements will be made at 4.45 p.m. (Athens time) and will be broadcast live on the US State Department website.

Dendias will also meet UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also in Washington, and will participate in an event of the Center for European Policy Analysis on the role of Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean. [AMNA]