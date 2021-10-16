transparency-authority-may-probe-pushback-claims

The government is examining the possibility of designating the National Transparency Authority (EAD) to act as the independent body that will investigate reports of migrant pushbacks.

The creation of such a mechanism has been urged by the EU’s Migration Commissioner Ylva Johansson, as a condition for the refinancing of coast guard operations in the Eastern Aegean.

Kathimerini understands the prospect of activating the EAD in this manner was also discussed 10 days ago in a closed meeting of government officials.

A source confirmed to Kathimerini that a comprehensive plan for the structure and operation of the mechanism was presented at the meeting, providing for the participation of representatives of the Migration Ministry, court officials and teachers, but not representatives of independent bodies and organizations. Decisions are expected at a senior government level meeting next week.