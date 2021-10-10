minister-reveals-plans-for-250-additional-border-patrol-officers-and-fence-extension

Minister of Civil Protection Takis Theodorikakos revealed plans for an additional 250 border officers at the Evros river crossing in northern Greece and an extension of the fence on the border with Turkey during a speech in Kastanies, on the border with Turkey, on Sunday. The minister also reiterated Greece’s determination in promoting peace while defending its borders from all threats.

“On these borders of our country with Turkey, the borders of the European Union with Turkey, we have completed 37 kilometers of the fence that has enhanced the security of our border. A secure border is a precondition for Greeks everywhere to be safe,” said the minister in his speech.

This is part of a wider visit to the region by the minister who will also meet with local political and security officials. [AMNA]